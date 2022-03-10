 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 more leaving Burlington's racial equity, inclusion office

  • 0

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Three managers are leaving the Office for Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging in Vermont's largest city after the director announced last month that she was departing.

Thursday is Director Tyeastia Green's last day. She's planning to take a similar job in Minneapolis. The office's managers for justice and policy, health equity and engagement and public health equity also are leaving the Burlington office. Reasons for their departures weren't immediately known.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said he's grateful for their service.

“Over the last two years, as part of this Administration, they have been a part of Burlington making important new investments in racial justice and racial equity and starting many critical new initiatives that are now under way,” he said in a statement. “I am focused on maintaining that momentum through this REIB leadership transition, and continuing the hard work of eradicating racial injustice in all its forms.”

Starting Friday, City Manager Phet Keomanyvanh will lead the department as a permanent director is sought, Weinberger said. Keomanyvanh has Green's full support, Weinberger said.

People are also reading…

City Councilor Ali Dieng said he hopes that the next leaders get more city support.

“The committees that we create in the city, the administration should work in collaboration with those to make our department, all departments, strong and healthy and in this specific situation that did not happen and it’s unfortunate," he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in an attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Earth’s Cambrian explosion of life also had an affect on our planet's insides

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News