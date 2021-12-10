 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 of 5 ex-utility officials guilty of theft in lavish trips

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five former utility officials were found not guilty Friday on a charge of conspiracy, while the same federal jury found three guilty of theft stemming from lavish trips they took to the Kentucky Derby and a luxury golf resort.

The junkets had been arranged by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative for dozens of top staff, board members, family members and others from 2013 to 2016. Prosecutors said money used for the trips came from a special account that was intended to be returned to municipalities as rate-stabilization funds.

The nonprofit CMEEC, which receives grants from the U.S. Department of Energy, is owned by municipal utilities in Norwich, Jewett City, Groton, Bozrah and Norwalk.

The cooperative's former CEO Drew Rankin, former Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda and former Norwich utilities commission and CMEEC board Chairman James Sullivan were found guilty on one count of theft from a federally funded program for trips in 2015 to the Kentucky Derby and The Greenbrier golf resort in West Virginia, The Day of New London reported.

People are also reading…

All three were found not guilty on conspiracy and theft counts stemming from a 2014 trip to the Derby. Former Groton utilities commissioner and former CMEEC board member Edward DeMuzzio and former CMEEC Chief Financial Officer Edward Pryor were acquitted on all charges.

The defendants argued the money belonged to the energy cooperative, which functions as a corporation and is allowed to pay for board retreats.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Day.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News