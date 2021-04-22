3 rabid foxes found in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, officials say

ANCHORAGE (AP) — Public health officials in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have asked residents to vaccinate their pets after three rabid foxes were found in the last few weeks.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation said the communities of Nightmute, Alakanuk and Bethel each recently reported a fox that tested positive for rabies, the Anchorage Daily News reported Wednesday.

“We encourage you to have your pets vaccinated as soon as possible so they are protected from exposure to wildlife, especially since we have confirmed cases of rabies in YK communities,” Alyssa Leary, interim environmental health services manager for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp., said in a statement.

Any person who has been bitten or scratched by a pet or by wildlife should visit their local clinic or hospital and report the incident, Leary said.

The foxes were killed and sent for rabies testing by the corporation’s Office of Environmental Health after they showed possible signs of having the disease, the health corporation said. All of the test were positive.