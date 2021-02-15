3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19, the Navy said Monday, less than a year after a massive outbreak on the ship sidelined it in Guam for nearly two months.

The Navy said the three sailors have not had any symptoms, and they and others who were exposed to them are currently isolated on the aircraft carrier, which is conducting operations in the Pacific. They tested positive Sunday.

In a statement, the Navy said it is “following an aggressive mitigation strategy," including masks, social distancing, and proper handwashing and hygiene measures.

“U.S. Pacific Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force,” the fleet said in the statement.

The outbreak on the ship last year was the largest the military has seen so far, with more than 1,000 sailors testing positive. One sailor died. Eventually all of the 4,800 crew members were sent ashore in Guam for weeks of quarantine, in a systematic progression that kept enough sailors on the ship to keep it secure and running.