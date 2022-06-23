 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 summits offer test of Western unity, dominated by Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Three consecutive summits over the next week will test Western resolve to support Ukraine and the extent of international unity as rising geopolitical tensions and economic pain cast an increasingly long shadow.

On Thursday and Friday, European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to consider officially making Ukraine a candidate for membership. From Sunday to Tuesday, the Group of Seven leading economic powers will hold their annual summit in Germany. And right after that, NATO leaders will gather in Madrid, with a standoff over the membership hopes of Finland and Sweden looming large.

The 27 EU nations appear on course to give Ukraine a much-needed morale boost in the face of Russia's invasion. However, prospects of NATO countries quickly breaking down Turkey's opposition to the Nordic countries' membership look uncertain at best.

People are also reading…

In between, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes for a united front on long-term support for Ukraine, fighting climate change and global hunger at a time of raging inflation and increasing fuel insecurity when he welcomes the leaders of the G-7 — the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan, plus the EU — to the Bavarian Alps.

“Now is the time when (those) all around the world who defend democracy and freedom, human rights and liberal society must stand together,” Scholz said before the summits.

“Freedom has its price, democracy has its price, solidarity with friends and partners has its price, and we are prepared to pay this price,” he said, acknowledging that sanctions against Russia also are causing some pain at home. Support for Ukraine will continue “as long as Ukraine needs our support,” he said.

Making Ukraine a candidate to join the EU now appears assured after initial doubts among some members about moving so fast. The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, recommended the step last week, shortly after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited Kyiv and backed its bid.

According to several EU diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity about closed-door discussions before the summit, Ukraine will receive the required unanimous approval.

“We will give a very clear direction,” one diplomat said. “It will be a bit like an engagement before marriage.”

It's likely to be a long engagement — years, even decades. Among other things, Ukraine will have to implement reforms regarding the rule of law and fighting corruption.

Ukraine also is expected to dominate the G-7 summit at an idyllic, tried-and-tested Alpine venue. U.S. President Joe Biden and the other leaders will gather at the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel where Germany hosted its last G-7 summit in 2015.

Finance ministers from the G-7 last month agreed to provide $19.8 billion in economic aid to Ukraine to help keep basic services functioning and prevent tight finances from hindering its defense against Russian forces.

At Elmau, Scholz wants to consider the longer-term outlook and a global strategy for its rebuilding, including what a “Marshall plan for Ukraine” could look like. The leaders will also take stock of how well their sanctions against Russia are working.

The G-7 leaders also are expected to discuss how to get Ukraine’s food exports moving again and the wider issue of global food security.

In efforts to broaden the summit's reach, Germany has invited leaders from Senegal, South Africa, India, Indonesia and Argentina — a choice meant to reflect their regional influence and the importance of “resilient democracy.” German officials appear hopeful of gradually bringing such countries closer to Western views on sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is set to join the G-7 leaders and the Tuesday-Thursday NATO meeting by video link. It wasn't immediately clear on the eve of the EU summit whether Zelenskyy would also appear there.

Senior U.S. administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the summits, said Ukraine would be at the very front of conversations next week, and that the U.S. and allies would unveil new proposals to increase pressure on Russia while minimizing spillback on allies, and to bolster support for Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has billed the 30-nation military alliance's summit as a “historic” opportunity to strengthen it in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Greater troop commitments to the bloc’s eastern flank bordering Russia and its ally, Belarus, are expected. The alliance’s 10-year Strategic Concept is likely to put a new emphasis on checking Chinese military ambitions, which U.S. officials have warned are spreading beyond Asia and into Africa.

But the summit also promises to highlight differences. Turkey is stalling the quick admission of Sweden and Finland, pressing for both to change their stance on Kurdish rebels that Turkey considers terrorists.

Sweden and Finland are invited to Madrid, but it isn't clear that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will budge anytime soon. A senior German official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with department rules, said Berlin is confident a solution can be found but “in view of the historic dimension, it isn’t a catastrophe if we need a few more weeks.”

After returning from a trip to Finland, Latvia and Turkey with a bipartisan delegation from the Senate Intelligence Committee, U.S. Sen. Angus King said on Tuesday that it was too early to say whether a resolution could be reached soon, but it probably won’t be done by Madrid.

While Ukraine has dominated the runup to the summits, leaders have other priorities too.

At the G-7, Scholz hopes to get his guests on board his proposal for an international “climate club.” He has said he aims to use Germany’s presidency to turn the G-7 into the “nucleus” of such a club, which would be open to all.

Last month, G-7 ministers announced that they will aim to largely end greenhouse gas emissions from their power sectors by 2035 and targeted a “highly decarbonized road sector by 2030.” And they recognized for the first time the need to provide developing countries with additional financial aid to cope with the loss and damage caused by global warming.

Activists hope for something more concrete.

Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate said the leaders must “reaffirm their commitment to ending overseas fossil fuel finance,” amid worries that they will backslide amid a scramble to secure alternatives to Russian gas.

Samuel Petrequin in Brussels, Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, and Zeke Miller in Washington, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election-year move meant to ease financial pressures. But it's not clear Biden has the votes to suspend the taxes. Many lawmakers in his own party have expressed reservations. Biden says he knows the move wouldn't reduce “all the pain but it will be a big help.” If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump. Prices average about $5 a gallon nationwide. Biden also wants states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Britt wins tumultuous Alabama Senate race scrambled by Trump

Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him. The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls. Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Five planets are set to align this month with a special guest 'star' on the 24th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News