 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

3 Western Balkan countries deepen economic ties at summit

  • Updated
  • 0

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leaders of Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia met Tuesday to discuss and agree on furthering their Open Balkan initiative to promote political and economic ties.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hosted the two-day meeting in the capital, Tirana, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Ministers who accompanied them signed labor market, electronic identification, and agro-veterinary deals, and they agreed to lift non-tariff barriers for businesses from which “tens of thousand of people will profit directly very soon,” according to Rama.

“Our goal is that the Balkans have no more borders for the people, for the movement of goods, capital and services — four European Union principles,” Rama said.

The Open Balkan summit is part of the Berlin Process cooperation initiated by Germany and France to promote regional development.

“Let us not lose time with discussion of the past or we cannot do anything for the future,” Vucic said. “We are here to build bridges, to build the future.”

People are also reading…

The three Western Balkan countries are at different stages on the path to EU membership.

While Serbia has launched full membership negotiations, Albania and North Macedonia have both fulfilled the criteria for beginning membership negotiations. But EU member Bulgaria opposes North Macedonia’s membership, citing a bilateral dispute over history and national identity. Since the two countries’ bids are linked and launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU nations, the veto has also prevented Albania from moving forward.

“When the EU fails (to invite us) we are obliged to launch constant initiatives to Europeanize our region and bring a better life for our citizens,” Zaev said.

Three other Western Balkan countries — Bosnia, Kosovo and Montenegro — haven't joined the Open Balkan initiative.

The next summit will be in Skopje, North Macedonia, at the end of February.

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan discussing social media threats that occured last week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News