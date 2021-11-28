 Skip to main content
AP

35-foot state Christmas tree to be displayed at Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state Christmas tree will be delivered Monday to the Alabama Capitol.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office said this year's tree is a 35-foot eastern red cedar grown in Fitzpatrick. The tree is expected to arrive around noon. The tree will be displayed on the steps of the Alabama Capitol. The tree will be decorated throughout the week.

Ivey will hold the annual lighting ceremony on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

