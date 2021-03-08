4 big Pennsylvania counties unhappy over vaccine share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four of Pennsylvania's seven most heavily populated counties are airing their unhappiness over the size of their allotment of coronavirus vaccines, saying Monday that a meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf's top health official did not resolve their concerns.

Leaders of Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties — home to more than 2.5 million people — called a Sunday meeting with acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam “disappointing and frustrating.”

They say less-populated counties in Pennsylvania have received disproportionately bigger allotments of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that their smaller-than-expected allotments have led to long waiting lists, cancellation of second-dose appointments and frustration and anger among residents.

They also said the state has been unable to clearly explain how it determined each county's vaccine allotments.

Wolf's Department of Health said Monday that the overriding problem with distributing the vaccine is that there is not enough to meet demand and that there has been no intentional shortchanging of any particular county.

It also said vaccination rates in the four counties are at or above the 15% rate across the rest of Pennsylvania.