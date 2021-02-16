4 ex-NJ officials indicted on bribery, misconduct charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Four former New Jersey public officials have been indicted on bribery and misconduct charges after accepting bribes from a cooperating witness, the state attorney general said Tuesday.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement that the defendants sought to sell the authority of their offices “in exchange for an envelope filled with cash or illegal checks from straw donors.”

The defendants are Sudhan Thomas, a former Jersey City school board president; Jason O’Donnell, a former state Assemblyman and one-time Bayonne mayoral candidate; John Cesaro, a one-time Morris County freeholder and John Windish, a former Mount Arlington council member.

The former officials were indicted in grand jury proceedings earlier this month as well as in January, Grewal said. He had charged them in December.

Thomas, O'Donnell and Cesaro denied the allegations against them in December. Messages have been left with their attorneys. Windish's attorney couldn't be reached in December, and a message has been left after the indictment.