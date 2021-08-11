4 Georgia districts stop in-person classes due to COVID

The seven-day average for the share of positive molecular tests hit 15.7% on Wednesday, far above the 5% average that experts say means there is enough testing to detect most virus cases. The number of deaths is also rising again, getting close to 22,000 statewide since the pandemic began.

Gov. Brian Kemp in the last week visited schools in Ball Ground and Jesup, highlighting places where children aren't being required to wear masks. But the number of public school students required to wear a mask continues to creep up statewide. Wednesday, the 90,000-student Fulton County district announced that case rates are now high enough for all students to be required to cover their faces, revoking the option that about 15,000 students had in Johns Creek to forgo masks.

At least 38 districts statewide are requiring masks, according to an Associated Press count, covering more than 766,000 students, or about 45% of public school students statewide.

Kemp on Wednesday repeated that he would let local schools make those decisions.

“We're trusting our local schools, the local school boards, to work and listen with their parents,” Kemp said in a Fox News interview.

Kemp acknowledged the state's lagging vaccination rate, but said he wouldn't change state policy.

“My message to folks is do your due diligence, make a good health care decision for yourself," Kemp said. "But I don't believe mandating vaccines or masks or anything else is going to work at this point.”

