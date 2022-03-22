 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 GOP candidates for governor set rules to join a debate

  • Updated
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four Republican candidates for governor in the party's crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania.

The four — Lou Barletta, Jake Corman, Bill McSwain and Dave White — issued the joint statement Monday night, eight weeks before the May 17 primary election.

The Republican primary is unusually crowded, with nine candidates.

That is the reason the candidates said they would restrict their participation in debates to ones moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, who has not criticized the candidates, or donated money or endorsed in the race.

Democrat Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s two-time elected attorney general, has a clear path to the Democratic Party’s nomination. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term and has endorsed Shapiro.

One campaign said the candidates will not participate in debates where journalists ask the questions.

“Republicans ought to pick the Republican candidate, and that means the debate process as well,” said Tim Murtaugh, a campaign spokesperson for Barletta. “This is about partnering with other Republicans to make sure we have a process that doesn't get hijacked by the media or liberal activists.”

Murtaugh said, “the media doesn't have an interest in picking the best Republican candidate to beat Josh Shapiro. Republicans do.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

