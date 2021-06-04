4 hardest-hit communities to receive pandemic aid money

Baker earlier in the week had faulted Democratic leaders in the Legislature for delaying funding for the communities as part of a larger spat over how to spend nearly $5.3 billion in federal pandemic aid.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said they supported distributing the funds to the four communities.

Aides to the two top Democrats released a statement Friday saying Statehouse lawmakers are glad that Chelsea, Randolph, Everett and Methuen are now receiving the additional funds promised to them

“The Senate and House look forward to working with the Administration and the public in an open and transparent process to equitably distribute federal funds,” the aides wrote.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley also welcomed the release of the money.

“We are pleased that the $109 million in federal funding that we fought hard for in the American Rescue Plan, and secured a commitment for the Commonwealth to release, was distributed today so that these hard-hit communities can begin to rebuild and recover following the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said Friday in a joint statement with Democratic U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey.