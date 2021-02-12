400-member New Hampshire House to meet in sports complex

———

UNH RESTRICTIONS

Classes have moved online and students face tighter restrictions after a “dramatic and sustained” rise in the number of COVID-19 cases at the University of New Hampshire.

Spring semester classes began Feb. 1. As of Thursday night, there were 265 active cases among students and four among faculty and staff.

The university halted a pilot program to begin allowing fans to return to athletic events, and no spectators were to be allowed at a men's hockey game Friday night. Social gatherings are limited to no more than six people, and students can not visit other residence halls or apartment buildings.

———

HIRING FREEZE LIFTED

Gov. Chris Sununu has rescinded the state hiring freeze he enacted early on during the pandemic.

The order issued in April required any vacant positions remain vacant, with some exceptions. The intent was to save money at a time when state officials expected a revenue shortfall of up to $350 million because of the pandemic, but that estimate has since shrunk to less than $50 million.

“The lifting of this hiring freeze is yet another sign that our management paid off and our economy is on its way to returning to the historic highs of before this pandemic,” Sununu said.

