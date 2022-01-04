 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$40M penalty proposed for gas pipeline builder after spill

  • 0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal regulators have proposed a $40 million fine against the builder of a multistate natural gas pipeline, the second hefty penalty sought against the company within the past year.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accused the company of repeatedly using diesel fuel and other toxic substances while drilling under a river in Ohio four years ago.

The proposed fine stems from an accidental spill of 2 million gallons (7.6 million liters) of drilling mud, some of which seeped into a protected wetland during construction.

It comes after the commission last March proposed a $20 million fine against the company over the destruction of a historic farmhouse that stood in the pipeline’s path.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners denied having involvement in using the diesel fuel for drilling.

The company and its subsidiary Rover Pipeline LLC built the twin pipelines to carry natural gas from Appalachian shale fields to Canada and states in the Midwest and the South. The 700-mile (1,126-kilometer) pipeline crosses much of Ohio and stretches from Michigan to West Virginia.

People are also reading…

The $4.3 billion project was completed in 2018 following court battles with landowners and state and federal regulators who delayed the work after drilling mud spills.

The federal commission in December told Energy Transfer Partners and Rover Pipeline to explain why it should not pay a $40 million civil penalty for alleged violations related to a spill near the Tuscarawas River in northern Ohio’s Stark County.

Regulators said Rover Pipeline intentionally and routinely used diesel fuel and other toxic substances and unapproved additives in drilling mud while it was installing the pipeline under the river.

The violations were the result of a corporate culture that emphasized finishing the work quickly over complying with regulations, the commission said.

Energy Transfer Partners said in a statement that the commission has no evidence that anyone at the company knew diesel fuel was being used and that it did not tell anyone to do so. It said a rogue employee from an independent subcontractor said under oath that he made the decision on his own and then tried to hide it.

The company has cleaned up and restored the area and will seek to recover any fines from the contractor in charge of the drilling, said spokesperson Alexis Daniels.

Energy Transfer Partners has until the middle of March to file a formal response with the commission.

Last March, the commission proposed a $20 million fine against the company, accusing it of not being truthful about its intention to demolish a 170-year-old farmhouse it had purchased. That matter is still pending.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

Jan. 6 Capitol riot probe ready to go public

After six months of work, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will start to reveal their findings in coming weeks. But do Americans trust their own institutions, or their own eyes? Find out what happens next.

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden warned Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

Despite brutal video, only GOP minority say 1/6 very violent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fighting — so primitive and ferocious that one Capitol Police officer described it as “medieval” and another as a “trip to hell” — left more than 100 law enforcement personnel injured, some beaten with their own weapons.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

Capitol rioters' tears, remorse don't spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob.

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News