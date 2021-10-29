 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

4th suspect pleads in case of stolen clerk’s office funds

  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A fourth suspect has pleaded guilty in connection with the stealing of nearly half a million dollars from a Georgia county clerk’s office.

Terry McBride entered his plea Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the Ledger-Enquirer reported. The 44-year-old was indicted in August alongside seven others, including former Muscogee County deputy court clerk Willie Demps.

Samuel Cole, George Cook and Lamarcus Palmer have also pleaded in the case. They are all scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 15.

Demps is accused of writing clerk’s office checks to accomplices, who cashed them at Columbus banks. Authorities say the group took at least $467,331 from January 2019 to November 2019.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin Hyde said McBride cashed checks for Demps 38 times between March and November that year. The amounts ranged from $2,438 to $9,725.

McBride initially told investigators he was a bail bondsman and was entitled to clerk’s office funds, according to Hyde. The attorney said McBride must pay $299,285 in restitution. He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

People are also reading…

Authorities believe more government funds are missing in connection with the case. In August, an FBI agent testified that the clerk’s office received $5.9 million in cash between 2010 and 2019 but only $210 was deposited into court accounts during that timeframe.

Demps, of Phenix City, Alabama, worked for the clerk’s office in neighboring Georgia for about three decades. Hyde has said authorities suspect Demps took at least $1.5 million over the years.

The former deputy clerk and three others have yet to resolve their charges in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land said he expects pretrial hearings to be held in November and any trials to start in January.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Columbus Ledger-Enquirer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

Half its original size, Biden's big plan in race to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Half its original size, President Joe Biden's big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what's now about a $1.75 trillion package.

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has given away at least $20 billion to criminals in the form of fraudulent unemployment benefits, state officials said Monday, confirming a number smaller than originally feared but one that still accounts for more than 11% of all benefits paid since the start of the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top astronomy events for November 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News