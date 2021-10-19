5 applicants being considered for Tennessee judicial opening

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Five applicants will be considered for an opening in the Court of Criminal Appeals Western Section, the Tennessee Supreme Court said.

The opening was created by the retirement of Judge Alan E. Glenn.

The applicants are Donald H. Allen and Kyle Atkins, both circuit judges for the 26th District; John W. Campbell, criminal court judge for the 30th District; Vicki S. Snyder, Henry County general sessions and juvenile court judge; and Robert W. Wilson, Tennessee assistant attorney general.

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will hold a public hearing on Nov. 10 at the Jackson Supreme Court Building to consider the candidates. The council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for consideration.

