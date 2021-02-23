5 California counties advance to fewer virus restrictions

Since September, the variant has spread to account for more than half of all cases analyzed by the state. It may account for the extraordinary spread of the coronavirus particularly in Southern California. It has been found in most other states but not to the same degree.

Statewide, another 225 deaths were reported Tuesday, and the state is on the verge of 50,000 since the pandemic began a year ago.

“I am glad that we are finally able to re-enter the red tier,” Yolo County Board of Supervisors chairman Jim Provenza said after three months of the most severe restrictions. “This will benefit gyms, restaurants, youth sports and many others."

He warned residents to keep following safe practices, however, "so that we can avoid another surge in cases and a possible return to the purple tier.”

Before Tuesday, 52 of California’s 58 counties encompassing nearly all of the state’s 40 million people had been stuck in the most restrictive purple tier under the state’s four-stage, color-coded plan for reopening the economy.

Other counties already deemed to have lower risks of transmission, with consequently fewer restrictions on non-essential indoor business operations, were all rural and largely mountainous counties: Del Norte, Mariposa and Plumas counties in the next red tier; Alpine and Sierra counties in the orange tier.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.