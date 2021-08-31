5 candidates for Boston mayor talk schools, housing at forum

“I certainly experienced housing insecurity,” she said.

As acting mayor, Janey said she was able to set aside millions for rental relief and foreclosure prevention during the pandemic.

Campbell also said she grew up in public housing in the city before becoming a homeowner, an experience that has helped shape her views.

“Everything in my housing plan is about breaking” the cycle and helping others find a home, she said.

Barros said Boston has lost a significant portion of its Black population over the past decade because they have been priced out of the city.

“Boston is far too expensive for too many of our families,” he said. “Many of us know neighbors who can’t stay.”

Wu said housing is about more than a place to live. She said it is also critical to the health of individuals and neighborhoods.

“Housing is the foundation of our recovery,” she said.

Essaibi George said the city has to guarantee it’s doing all it can to ensure future generations can still call Boston home, particularly helping those hoping to become the first in their family to buy a home.