 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

5 candidates seek to lead Louisiana school district

  • 0

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Five candidates are in the running to become the next leader of a south Louisiana school district.

The Terrebonne Parish School Board will decide Tuesday which candidate will replace Philip Martin as superintendent. Martin plans to retire when his contract expires June 30 after 14 years as the system’s top administrator, The Courier reported.

The candidates are:

— Cory Butler, Terrebonne school system’s supervisor of child welfare and attendance. He also served as interim superintendent of St. John the Baptist Parish Schools from December 2019 to July 2020.

— Bubba Orgeron, the Terrebonne school district’s assistant superintendent since 2015. From 2012 to November 2015, he worked as a schools director in Lafourche, where he supervised eight middle schools and three high schools.

People are also reading…

— C. Michael Robinson Jr., chief academic officer of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. He was superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District in Arkansas from 2016 until 2018 and has worked as an educational consultant and speaker.

— Mark Torbert, the Terrebonne school system’s supervisor of secondary education since 2018. He also has served as principal at Evergreen Junior High and South Terrebonne High schools.

— Clyde Washington, assistant superintendent of the Rapides Parish school system since 2013. He also served as principal of Oaklawn Junior High in Houma and Andrew Price School in Schriever.

Two other candidates, J.T. Stroder and Paul Nelson, have withdrawn their applications, officials said.

The School Board will conduct public interviews with each candidate beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at its office in Houma. The meeting will also be streamed live on the school system’s Facebook page.

Each candidate is hoping to lead Louisiana’s 13th largest school district. Terrebonne enrolls about 17,000 students and employs 1,700 teachers and staff with an annual budget of nearly $200 million.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Courier.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rescue workers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

AP FACT CHECK: Republicans twist Jackson's judicial record

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the court of public opinion — like the Supreme Court nomination hearings coming this week — politicians ask questions of witnesses to score points for their side. In the court of law, judges ask questions to get answers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News