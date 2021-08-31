5 major candidates for Boston mayor to gather for forum

BOSTON (AP) — All five major candidates for Boston mayor are planning to gather for a forum Tuesday, just two weeks ahead of the preliminary election which will narrow the field to just two.

The new mayor will have to grapple with a range of vexing issues from housing to policing and racial injustice to the best way to combat the coronavirus. All of the candidates are people of color and four are women, a historic first in a city that has only elected white men for the top post.

The office is currently being held on an acting basis by Kim Janey, the first Black Bostonian to take the office. Janey, who as city council president stepped in as acting mayor after former Mayor Marty Walsh left to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary, is hoping to win the job outright.