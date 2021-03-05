5 more Householder campaign finance claims referred in Ohio

LaRose said Cespedes is one of five donors he has referred to the Ohio Elections Commission. Cespedes contributed $1,000 to Householder in June 2019 and $13,292 that November, exceeding an aggregate contribution cap by close to $1,000.

“The hits just keep on coming,” LaRose said. “These alleged repeated violations by Rep. Householder aren’t just a violation of state law, it’s a direct insult against the people of his district and the people of Ohio."

LaRose said he also withdrew a number of allegations he had forwarded to the commission earlier, which had numbered more than 180.

Upon review, his office found the withdrawn allegations were likely permissible PAC contributions rather than impermissible corporate contributions, LaRose said. The withdrawn allegations included donations to the Ohio House Republican Caucus’ campaign committee and its treasurer, as well as the government’s “Representative 3.” That person has been identified as state Rep. Jamie Callendar, a co-sponsor of the tainted legislation.

