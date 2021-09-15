5 takeaways after Newsom survives California recall attempt

“This is going to be the second election in a row where there are going to be aggressive, emotional charges of voter fraud,” said Mindy Romero, director of the Center for Inclusive Democracy at the University of Southern California. “I cannot see a positive out of it."

NO OFF-RAMP FOR CALIFORNIA GOP

The recall offered California Republicans their only plausible shot at statewide office in one of the bluest states in the nation. The recall is a way to dodge the regular partisan pull of the state. It's an up-or-down referendum on the incumbent, who normally does not have a foe of the opposite party to use as a foil. It doesn't happen during the biennial federal elections when voters are reminded of their party loyalty. And any new governor is chosen from a long list of candidates rather than only two favorites of the two biggest parties.

That makes the recall a way for someone who belongs to a party that's perennially in the minority — the GOP — to still win. That's what happened in 2003 when Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger won a recall against Democratic Gov. Gray Davis. Schwarzenegger's moderate politics never would have won a GOP primary but were appealing enough to voters fed up with the incumbent. Some Republicans hoped that would happen again this year, with former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a moderate, on the ballot.