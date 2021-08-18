 Skip to main content
5 Tennessee counties OK'd to drop vehicle emissions testing
AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say five counties will no longer require emissions testing of vehicles early next year under new federal approval, though Nashville won’t be among them.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says the Environmental Protection Agency has approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan that allows for Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties to eliminate their testing.

The requirement will end Jan. 14, 2022. Nashville-Davidson County is forging ahead under a state law that offers an option for local agencies with their own air pollution control program to continue vehicle emission testing.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly passed legislation in 2018 to seek federal approval to eliminate vehicle emissions testing.

