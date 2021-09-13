5 things to look for in California's gubernatorial recall

Elder has begun to echo Trump by baselessly predicting that Newsom will win the recall only if Democrats engage in voter fraud. Elder said last week that his campaign has an “integrity board,” with lawyers ready to look into questions about possible fraud or other irregularities. People can contact his campaign through his website.

“I believe that there might very well be shenanigans, as there were in the 2020 election,” he said, referring to Trump’s disproven claims of massive voter fraud in his loss to Biden.

Trump upped the ante on Monday by issuing a statement claiming the recall is “rigged” like his own election was. The 2020 election, of course, was in no way “rigged,” and Trump lost it fair and square.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW WHAT HAPPENED?

California's recalls are different than elections in other states, and so is the way California counts ballots. The state allows any ballot to count as long as it's postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days. So new votes are tallied late into the week and sometimes into the following week. The count itself is notoriously slow and can take more than a month before it's finalized.