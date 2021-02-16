$550M port upgrade debate begins in South Carolina Senate

A new terminal opening soon at the Charleston port is named for Leatherman in honor of his 37 years in the Senate.

The debate is likely to go on several days if not weeks. $550 million is about 5% of the state budget that lawmakers have control over spending, but the state would pay back the bonds at $43 million a year over 15 years. South Carolina last issued bonds to this scale in 1999 when they borrowed $750 million for school buildings.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who gives great scrutiny to how tax money is spent on economic development and private business, warned fellow senators to take their time and be careful.

The Columbia Democrat said just a 45-minute review of the proposal after it was brought up Tuesday left him seeing several red flags, including how South Carolina planned to make the Ports Authority more responsive to state control.

“There’s a lot of money at stake here, and believe it or not, there are a lot of lawyers out here looking to get a piece of the action," Harpootlian said.