6 bills aimed at overhauling prison 'depravities' advance

The legislation must still go before the full Assembly and be passed by the Senate before heading to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Senate President Sweeney's spokesperson Richard McGrath said Senate leaders plan to advance the bills. A message seeking comment was left with the governor. Assembly members say the package of bills is the first of two they plan to pursue.

The labor union representing state correctional officers, called out only the body camera bill. William Sullivan, the President of the State Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 105, said in a statement that the legislation would require more training and means more responsibility for officers. Officers should be paid more for the added duties, he said.

“If they compensate our officers I would have no reason oppose the bill," he said in an email.

The state Corrections Department is currently in the midst of a pilot program implementing some cameras, and it will be important to see how that plays out, he added.

The legislative action grew out of headline-grabbing developments Edna Mahan.