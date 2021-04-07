6 justices to hear judicial nomination commission case

“First, the court named a replacement it knew full-well had improperly pre-judged the case," said Kyler Nerison, a spokesperson for the state Department of Justice. "Judge Krueger should have never been appointed to hear this case nor should he have accepted the appointment — as evidenced by the fact he recused himself within minutes of his bias becoming public. Now, the court is changing its own rules to hear the case shorthanded.”

Attorney General Austin Knudsen also asked for the results of the judges poll, which the order states was 34-3 against the bill. None of the Supreme Court justices participated in the poll, the order said.

Gianforte was given until April 14 to file the state's response to the motion, in part because the Legislature wants to pass a resolution so it can file a motion to intervene.

The Judicial Nomination Commission is made up of four people appointed by the governor, two appointed by the Montana Supreme Court and one elected by the District Court judges. The commission interviews people who apply for judgeships and forwards three to five names to the governor, who must chose from among those nominees.