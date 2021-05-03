$6 million settlement for men abused at Kiwanis boys home

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Insurance companies are paying $6 million to settle a lawsuit brought against Kiwanis International and local Kiwanis clubs by seven men who were sexually abused at a Centralia group home for boys decades ago, attorneys for the men said Monday.

Washington state placed 11- to 17-year-old boys who had trouble adjusting to their foster families at the Kiwanis Vocational Home, which operated from 1979 to 1994. The facility proved a nightmare for many.

Boys were molested by other boys, by staff and by directors, and in some cases they were sent to do odd jobs at homes in the community where they were further abused. Reports of the abuse date to the early 1980s, when one boy called police for help only to have the executive director of the home interrupt the call to downplay the report, records cited in the lawsuit show.

Attorney Darrell Cochran said that in recent years, Washington state has paid $29.6 million to settle claims brought by 54 former residents. The state similarly paid out tens of millions of dollars to former residents of the O.K. Boys Ranch operated by the Olympia Kiwanis club after allegations there prompted news stories and legislative hearings in the 1990s.

“The evil that existed at the Kiwanis Vocational Home is impossible to overstate,” Cochran said Monday.