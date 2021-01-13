 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security
View Comments
AP

600 Indiana Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security

{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — About 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help with security for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

State officials said Wednesday they were also monitoring possible armed protests but didn’t yet have any threats of violence at Indiana locations.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said he had authorized 625 Guard soldiers going to Washington from Saturday until two days after Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Up to 15,000 Guard troops are expected to be on duty in coming days in Washington as authorities are concerned about threats of violence following the insurrection at the Capitol last week.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said he would not discuss details of security measures but that the department was making preparations with other agencies, including the National Guard and Indianapolis police.

“But as of right now, we do not have any direct information associated with events that could occur in Indiana but you know that could change in the next 60 seconds,” Carter said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parler Removed From App Stores For Not Policing Posts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News