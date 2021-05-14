 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6th Washington state man charged in U.S. Capitol breach case
0 comments
AP

6th Washington state man charged in U.S. Capitol breach case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man has been arrested and charged with entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection.

Joseph Elliott Zlab, 51, of Lake Forest Park, was arrested Thursday in Everett, an FBI spokesman told The Seattle Times. Zlab was charged with one count of unauthorized entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, charging documents show.

Zlab, who runs an Everett construction firm called JMZ Contractors, made an initial appearance in federal court in Seattle on Thursday. He faces up to a year and a half in prison, if convicted.

Neither Zlab nor his federal public defender responded to messages left by the newspaper on Friday.

According to an FBI affidavit, a man matching Zlab’s description was seen in widely disseminated photographs and video entering the Capitol with the mob that forced their way into the building while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Ten days later, the FBI received an anonymous tip that Zlab was in the Capitol that day and gave the name of Zlab’s business. A federal agent found a picture of Zlab on his business website and called him, the affidavit states.

During the phone call, Zlab confirmed he attended Trump's speech on Jan. 6 and participated in the march to the U.S. Capitol, the statement says. “Zlab stated he circled the Capitol building two to three times taking pictures,” according to the affidavit.

When the agent asked Zlab if he went inside the Capitol building, Zlab “stated that he thought he needed an attorney because he did not want to say anything incriminating,” the affidavit states.

After the agent obtained additional photos and footage of Zlab allegedly entering and walking inside the Capitol, the FBI obtained a search warrant April 8 for Zlab’s Gmail account and found a folder dated Jan. 6. It contained several photos of the Capitol’s interior, including one that appears to depict other protesters in a haze-filled corridor, the affidavit says.

The FBI then conducted surveillance outside of Zlab’s business and took a photo of Zlab that an agent used to confirm he was the man captured in the Jan. 6 images inside the Capitol, the affidavit states.

Zlab is the sixth Washington resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New mask recommendations at Sioux City City Hall

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+14
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
National Politics

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case Tuesday against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News