6th Washington state man charged in U.S. Capitol breach case

During the phone call, Zlab confirmed he attended Trump's speech on Jan. 6 and participated in the march to the U.S. Capitol, the statement says. “Zlab stated he circled the Capitol building two to three times taking pictures,” according to the affidavit.

When the agent asked Zlab if he went inside the Capitol building, Zlab “stated that he thought he needed an attorney because he did not want to say anything incriminating,” the affidavit states.

After the agent obtained additional photos and footage of Zlab allegedly entering and walking inside the Capitol, the FBI obtained a search warrant April 8 for Zlab’s Gmail account and found a folder dated Jan. 6. It contained several photos of the Capitol’s interior, including one that appears to depict other protesters in a haze-filled corridor, the affidavit says.

The FBI then conducted surveillance outside of Zlab’s business and took a photo of Zlab that an agent used to confirm he was the man captured in the Jan. 6 images inside the Capitol, the affidavit states.

Zlab is the sixth Washington resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0