7 face off in primary for Wisconsin's school superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The race to be Wisconsin's top education official is wide open for the first time in a dozen years and it's only the second time since the 1980s that Tony Evers, who left the post as state superintendent when elected governor, is not on the ballot.

Seven candidates are vying for the nonpartisan position. Voters will narrow the field to two in the Feb. 16 primary. The two highest vote-getters will face each other in the April 6 general election.

The next schools chief will take over at a time when schools are in their second year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, there's continued competition for limited state funding and there are ongoing struggles to close the achievement gap.

Carolyn Stanford Taylor, appointed by Evers to fill his spot after he was elected governor two years ago, chose not to seek a full four-year term.

Three candidates — Sheila Briggs, Jill Underly and Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams — worked under Evers in the department.