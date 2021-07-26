7 months later, Indiana governor to hold inaugural gala

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is getting around to holding an inauguration gala, seven months after beginning his second term in office.

Postponed all this time due to COVID-19, the “boots and black tie” inaugural ball will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis.

A concert featuring country music stars Big & Rich will be held two days earlier at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis as part of the inauguration events for Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Republican governor's campaign staff announced last week.

“These events aren’t just to celebrate our governor and lieutenant governor, this is a way for us to bring together the entire Holcomb-Crouch team that worked so hard to make the governor’s historic reelection happen and to celebrate all Hoosiers for their sacrifice and resilience during the global pandemic,” campaign manager Kyle Hupfer said.

