7 Utah County cities plan to use ranked-choice voting
AP

7 Utah County cities plan to use ranked-choice voting

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Seven cities in Utah County have so far said they plan on using ranked-choice voting for this year's municipal elections.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates they prefer from first to last, the Daily Herald reported Wednesday. If no candidate gets more than half of the first place votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and their votes go to the voter's second choice. The process recycles until a candidate has the majority of votes.

The cities and towns that have opted in include Lehi, Springville, Woodland Hills, Goshen, Genola, Payson and Vineyard. They are among more than a dozen cities throughout Utah — including Salt Lake City, Draper and Sandy — that have opted into the program this year.

Other cities and towns have until May 10 to notify the Utah Office of Elections whether they will turn to ranked-choice voting for this upcoming election cycle.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Daily Herald.

