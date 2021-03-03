70-year-old Colorado man arrested in 1982 murder case

DENVER (AP) — A 70-year-old Colorado man accused of killing two women in 1982 has been arrested, officials said Wednesday.

Alan Lee Phillips, of the mountain hamlet of Dumont, was being held in Park County Jail on suspicion of killing Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29, Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw told a news conference.

Phillips was taken into custody on Feb. 24 in Clear Creek County. Officials said he could be charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and assault.

Local, state and federal authorities identified Phillips as a potential suspect using DNA testing, authorities said, but they did not provide more details or mention a possible motive for the slayings.

Police say the two women had no apparent connection, but both were believed to be hitchhiking outside a Rocky Mountain resort town before they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982. Their bodies were found apart.

Friends and family discovered Oberholtzer’s body in a snow drift on the summit of Hoosier Pass, near Breckenridge, one day after she disappeared. Schnee's corpse was located six months later, fully clothed, in a creek in rural Park County. Both women had been shot.