$70K distributed after Arizona prison escapees captured

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities have paid a reward to a Casa Grande resident and a family in Coolidge for their help in locating two Arizona prison inmates who escaped from a state prison in January.

John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped from the medium security unit at Arizona State Prison Complex-Florence on Jan. 23 after breaking into a tool room and stealing tools to cut through the outside fence, The Casa Grande Dispatch reported. Authorities had offered a $70,000 reward for information that would lead to their capture — $35,000 for each inmate.

The pair was captured Jan. 28 by U.S. deputy marshals and officers with the Coolidge Police Department in a cotton field on the edge of Coolidge after several people reported seeing them.

Casa Grande resident Joe Marquez received $20,000, while the family of Luis Alvarez in Coolidge received the remaining $50,000. The two inmates had tried to steal from Alvarez’s home and attacked his wife. Luis Alvarez and his daughter were among those who called in to police.