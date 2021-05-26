7th Washington resident arrested in Capitol insurrection

His dad adds, “God bless America,” according to the complaint.

During a call with an FBI agent on Jan. 25, Jeremy Grace said he and his dad had traveled to Washington, D.C., to sightsee and attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.

Jeremy Grace said he got separated from his dad when “things got crazy” at the rally, and he walked toward the Capitol with a crowd but didn’t go inside, according to the complaint.

The videos recovered from Jeffrey Grace’s phone appear to have been taken on Jeremy’s phone, according to the metadata that the FBI examined, the complaint said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Wednesday allowed Jeremy Grace to remain out of custody pending his next court appearance.

Grace is the seventh resident of Washington state to be charged after thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s win. More than 400 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection.

The senior Grace told agents he entered the U.S. Capitol through an open door on the north side, walked into the Capitol Rotunda, decided to leave when he saw others causing damage to the property and climbed out a broken window.

Neither of the men have entered pleas to the charges. Efforts to find attorneys who represent them were not immediately successful.

