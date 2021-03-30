 Skip to main content
$8.3B budget gets initial nod on party line vote in Maine
$8.3B budget gets initial nod on party line vote in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Both chambers of the Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature gave initial approval to a two-year budget on Tuesday, setting a path for Democrats to push the proposal through without Republican support.

Democrats said they hoped to work with Republicans on an $8.3 billion budget but that they were prepared to move forward without them.

There was a strict party-line vote in the House, and only one Democrat defected to join Republicans in opposition in the Senate.

The budget normally needs a two-thirds majority vote to go into effect before the fiscal year begins. But the budget could be adopted on a simple majority by Democratic leaders through a maneuver of adjourning immediately and reconvening later. That would allow the budget to go into effect in 90 days, before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

In the Senate, Democrat Bill Diamond and Republican Rick Bennett stood in opposition to the Democratic power play.

Bennett said he was in his first term years ago when Democrats adopted a budget without Republicans, and called it a “failure of leadership.” Diamond said it was too early to throw in the towel on bipartisan consensus.

Democratic leaders said their “back-to-basics” proposal was based on the previous budget that won bipartisan support in 2019. It largely tracks with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal.

House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R -Oxford, called the Democratic proposal and power play a “sham.”

Republicans approved a short-term budget by a majority in 2012 under former Gov. Paul LePage during their two years of control.

The last time a two-year budget passed by a simple majority was in 2005.

The legislature is meeting at Augusta Civic Center instead of the Maine State House to facilitate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

