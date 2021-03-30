$8.3B budget gets initial nod on party line vote in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Both chambers of the Democratic-controlled Maine Legislature gave initial approval to a two-year budget on Tuesday, setting a path for Democrats to push the proposal through without Republican support.

Democrats said they hoped to work with Republicans on an $8.3 billion budget but that they were prepared to move forward without them.

There was a strict party-line vote in the House, and only one Democrat defected to join Republicans in opposition in the Senate.

The budget normally needs a two-thirds majority vote to go into effect before the fiscal year begins. But the budget could be adopted on a simple majority by Democratic leaders through a maneuver of adjourning immediately and reconvening later. That would allow the budget to go into effect in 90 days, before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

In the Senate, Democrat Bill Diamond and Republican Rick Bennett stood in opposition to the Democratic power play.

Bennett said he was in his first term years ago when Democrats adopted a budget without Republicans, and called it a “failure of leadership.” Diamond said it was too early to throw in the towel on bipartisan consensus.