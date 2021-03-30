$8.3B budget is one step away from approval with House vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House gave final approval of a two-year budget on Tuesday, leaving a final vote in the Senate as Democrats pushed the $8.3 billion proposal through without Republican support through a parliamentary tactic of adjourning and reconvening.

The 77-67 vote in the House mirrored its earlier approval on a party line vote as Republicans decried the Democratic power play. A similar vote was expected Tuesday evening in the Senate.

The budget normally needs a two-thirds majority vote to go into effect before the fiscal year begins. But Democratic leaders planned to put it into effect with a simple majority by adjourning Tuesday night and reconvening later. That would allow the budget to go into effect in 90 days, before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, decried Democrats for adopting the budget without working toward a bipartisan consensus and said Republicans wouldn't be “bullied.”

“With this forced vote on an incomplete majority budget, we are ending bipartisanship in this chamber,” she said.

But Democrats put the blame on Republicans.