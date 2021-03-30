$8.3B budget is one step away from approval with House vote

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House gave final approval of a two-year budget on Tuesday, leaving a final vote in the Senate as Democrats pushed the $8.3 billion proposal through without Republican support through a parliamentary tactic of adjourning and reconvening.
The 77-67 vote in the House mirrored its earlier approval on a party line vote as Republicans decried the Democratic power play. A similar vote was expected Tuesday evening in the Senate.
The budget normally needs a two-thirds majority vote to go into effect before the fiscal year begins. But Democratic leaders planned to put it into effect with a simple majority by adjourning Tuesday night and reconvening later. That would allow the budget to go into effect in 90 days, before the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
House Republican Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, decried Democrats for adopting the budget without working toward a bipartisan consensus and said Republicans wouldn't be “bullied.”
“With this forced vote on an incomplete majority budget, we are ending bipartisanship in this chamber,” she said.
But Democrats put the blame on Republicans.
Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said Democrats wouldn’t let Republicans obstruct the budget. “While I’m truly disappointed that my Republican colleagues have decided to turn their backs on a budget that had previously earned bipartisan support, we won’t let politics and obstruction get in the way of doing our jobs," he said.
In the Senate, Democrat Bill Diamond and Republican Rick Bennett stood in opposition to the Democratic power play.
Bennett said he was in his first term years ago when Democrats adopted a budget without Republicans, and called it a “failure of leadership.” Diamond said it was too early to throw in the towel on bipartisan consensus.
Democratic leaders said their “back-to-basics” proposal was based on the previous budget that won bipartisan support in 2019. It largely tracks with Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal.
House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R -Oxford, called the Democratic proposal and power play a “sham.”
Republicans approved a short-term budget by a majority in 2012 under former Gov. Paul LePage during their two years of control.
The last time a two-year budget passed by a simple majority was in 2005.
The legislature is meeting at Augusta Civic Center instead of the Maine State House to facilitate social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
