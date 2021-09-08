$8.5 settlement reached in death of asthmatic prison inmate

Bivens said pepper spray is “typically less harmful than some other applications of physical force," but uses of pepper spray and other types of force “are always viewed as serious matters within a correctional setting and are constantly reviewed to see if the use was appropriate or if a lesser use of force could have been applied."

Briggs was arrested at age 15 in the rape at gunpoint of a 13-year-old girl and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years. The lawsuit alleged that an officer tried to break up an altercation using prolonged streams of pepper spray rather than one or two quick bursts, and one stream was aimed at Briggs' face after he was restrained and prone.

After he said he couldn't breathe, according to the complaint, he struggled on a slow walk to the infirmary and waited a half hour for treatment, but was only given an inhaler. Taken to a solitary confinement cell, he soon collapsed and died, the lawsuit said.

Abolitionist Law Center lawyer Bret Grotes said prison policy already bars pepper spray use on people with asthma during planned incidents such as cell extractions. In the future, he said, all staff will receive training on how pepper spray affects people with respiratory conditions and anyone with such a condition subjected to it must have their oxygen levels measured and be reviewed by the chief medical official on duty.

