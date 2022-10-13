 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

8.7% hike to Social Security checks won't cut it, some fear

  • Updated
  • 0

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a year when inflation has made Americans' eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down aisles at the grocery store, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs.

The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security benefits will rise 8.7% in 2023. That amounts to about $140 a month on average.

Some recipients are still worried about how they'll make rent or utility payments. Others fear persistent inflation will just eat into any of the new cash flow. And some are just thankful a few extra dollars might be just enough to cover a new dress or a steak dinner.

People are also reading…

Around the country, some of the 70 million people who receive Social Security payments are running the numbers to calculate what they can — and can't — afford once the new paychecks hit their bank accounts.

—-

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA

Barbara Steingaszner, 83, is in a serious mood as she sits down at the card table for her weekly game of competitive bridge at the Hollin Hall Senior Center in this Washington suburb.

But she smiles big when asked about Thursday’s news.

“I got really excited,” Steingaszner said. “I was delighted. Whatever they’re going to give me, I’ll be thrilled.”

Steingaszner lost her husband last year, and she’s had to balance her checkbook carefully with the loss of his income..

She’s been most sticker shocked by the rising costs at grocery stores, especially for meat. She says she mostly sticks to fish these days, but maybe she’ll buy a bit of meat for dinner once those new Social Security payments roll in.

“You do what you have to do,” Steingaszner said. “I’ll do my best, I grew up during the war.”

—-

MINNEAPOLIS

A blue insulin pen in his pocket, a green debit card loaded with $1,199 on the third of each month in his wallet, and a rental application for a low-income apartment in his hands, Lavell Leonard sighed outside the Social Security office in Minneapolis.

“This increase — it helps. But it don’t help a lot,” Leonard said. He plans to put the COLA increase toward his utility and phone bills.

The 39-year-old said he has received Social Security payments for his disability, severe type 1 diabetes, since he was 7 years old.

Prone to seizures and collapsing from low blood sugar, Leonard said his disability makes it difficult to work but he's taken on temporary jobs — washing cars, working at warehouses, and selling cans and metals – to earn $400 to $600 monthly.

The side jobs and the Social Security payments aren't enough to cover inflation or manage the crisis he experienced when his rent jumped from $750 to $950 this year. Leonard said he started working double to come up with the extra $200 each month, but he ended up in the hospital for four days when his blood sugar dropped.

The father of three said he has been homeless “quite a few times” — including last year when he got sick, couldn’t work, couldn’t pay rent and got evicted — and relies on Social Security to survive.

“The government might feel like giving us $100 is a big help, but no, it’s not,” Leonard said. “Increase payments four or five hundred dollars, and I bet you, we’ll see a lot of happy faces — even if it’s just three or four hundred dollars extra, that’s a lot for some people.”

—-

WAUKEGAN, Illinois

From the third floor of a subsidized apartment about 45 miles north of Chicago, 68-year-old Earnestine Smith dreams of being able to shop for a new outfit.

“I’m so far back in clothes — I think I’m wearing my Grandma’s dresses," said Smith, a retiree.

Smith plans to put the extra money she'll get each month into an emergency fund for unforeseen costs. And maybe she'll be able to do something other than window shopping at the storefronts of clothing stores, too.

“You know how you walk out and you would love to just ... to buy something new? To be able to, besides just looking at it? Yeah, it would mean a whole lot to me,” she said. “A lot.”

—-

GARNER, NORTH CAROLINA

Margaret Toman's house is still filled with the flower pots, paintings and bird statutes that her mother sprinkled throughout their shared dwelling before she passed away.

While her memory looms large in this two-bedroom home, eight miles outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, money has gotten so tight that Toman now rents the empty bedroom where her mother lived out her final years with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 78-year-old has been living off the retirement checks since she stepped in to be her mother's caretaker full time nearly 13 years ago.

Her most recent retirement checks are about $1,400 a month, which she said does not begin to cover her health care costs and rising food and gas prices, expenses that “eat you alive on a low income." Occasionally she picks up groceries from the With Love From Jesus food bank in Raleigh, where she's seen fights break out over the limited supply of produce.

She described Thursday's announcement of an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment as “quite stingy” and said she worried that a few extra dollars might disqualify some low-income seniors from other essential government programs, like food stamps.

“We’re not profligate spenders, we’re just not making enough to get by, period,” she said.

Seitz reported from Alexandria, Virginia, Ahmed from St. Paul, Minnesota, Savage from Waukegan, Illinois, and Schoenbaum from Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

The Biden administration is urging the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department says in a 32-page filing Tuesday that Trump’s claim has no merit, noting the case involves “extraordinarily sensitive government records.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for personal testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee's vice-chair, said, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player." Earlier in Thursday's hearing, the last before next month's congressional elections, the panel presented video of interviews with former Trump aides, including several testifying that he had said he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of-living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January.  It is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won't implement other governments' unilateral sanctions.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war's early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

Judge delays Colorado recall effort for senator who quit GOP

A judge has postponed a Republican-backed recall campaign against a Colorado state senator who recently switched parties to Democrat. The Denver district court judge ruled that the recall effort against Kevin Priola should be conducted after Priola is sworn in next year to represent a new district, which was created by redistricting. The ruling temporarily enhances Democrats’ prospects of retaining a majority in Colorado's Senate after the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Priola quit the Republican Party in August, saying he was disgusted by what he called his party’s refusal to repudiate assertions that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Those assertions have repeatedly been proven false. Recall leaders are vowing to appeal the ruling.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking moment motorcyclist survives falling into sinkhole in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News