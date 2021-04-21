8 semifinalists for Louisiana State University's top job

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Eight candidates seeking to be Louisiana State University's next president were chosen Wednesday by a search committee for interviews, including the leader of another college system in the state and Gov. John Bel Edwards' top budget adviser.

LSU is seeking a new president in the middle of a sexual misconduct scandal, which was seen as dampening interest in the job, which has been open since an interim president took over the position in January 2020.

The Advocate reports that 23 candidates submitted applications to oversee a system that includes colleges, medical schools, a law school and research institutions across the state. The president also works as chancellor of Louisiana’s flagship university in Baton Rouge.

The eight semifinalists will be interviewed Monday and Tuesday, with the search committee expected to pick finalists on April 30 to submit to the LSU Board of Supervisors.