 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence
0 Comments
AP

9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower in New York. Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday, Sept. 2, for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's failure to produce certain pieces of evidence from its investigation.

 Chao Soi Cheong

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's failure to produce certain pieces of evidence from its investigation.

The victims' relatives regard that missing evidence as potentially crucial in proving their premise that the Saudi kingdom was complicit in the attacks. That thesis forms the basis of a pending federal lawsuit in New York, though U.S. investigations have not conclusively established such a link.

Among the pieces of evidence the families say the FBI has failed to produce are phone records of calls between conspirators in the attacks, records of witness interviews and a photograph of a Saudi diplomat with two of the hijackers outside a southern California mosque. The families had also asked the FBI to turn over a video they say shows a Saudi national hosting a party for two of the hijackers, but the FBI last year said it had looked for the recording and had so far been unable to find it.

“The FBI has a duty to retain its 9/11 evidence and has sophisticated computer systems to maintain its files and run searches on them,” says the complaint, which was filed on behalf of more than 3,500 victims' relatives, first responders and survivors. “A routine search must be able to locate critical documents from the most serious criminal investigation ever conducted by the FBI."

The FBI in some instances said it had searched for but could not locate the evidence that the families had requested. In the case of a photograph that victims’ families say depicts a meeting outside the mosque with two of the hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, the FBI said two cases agents were not aware of it and "its search did not reveal the photograph," the complaint said.

The Justice Department revealed last month that the FBI had recently concluded an investigation that examined certain 9/11 hijackers and potential co-conspirators, and that it would now work to see if it could share information that it had previously determined could not be disclosed.

But, the families said Thursday, “thus far, no additional substantive material has been produced, and the FBI has not agreed to make a further effort to find its missing documents.”

The complaint urges Inspector General Michael Horowitz to “examine whether one or more FBI officials committed willful misconduct with intent to destroy or secrete evidence to avoid its disclosure.”

Many victims' families have long alleged a closer connection between the Saudi kingdom and the hijackers than the U.S. government has acknowledged, and allege in a lawsuit in New York that Saudi officials gave critical support to the first two hijackers who arrived in America before the attacks.

Though the families filed a complaint with the inspector general's office, there is no obligation on Horowitz to open an investigation.

Spokespeople for the inspector general and the FBI declined to comment Thursday.

————

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong set to open new water park

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
National Politics

Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

  • Updated

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (AP) — In hushed reverence, President Joe Biden stood witness with grieving families Sunday under a gray sky as, one by one, the remains of 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul suicide bombing were removed with solemnity from a military aircraft that brought them home.

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

+4
GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees
National Politics

GOP rift widens amid growing hostility to Afghan refugees

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. rushes to evacuate Americans and allies from the chaos of Afghanistan, a growing number of Republicans are questioning why the U.S. should take in Afghan citizens who worked side by side with Americans, further exacerbating divides within the party heading into next year’s midterm elections.

+27
Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS
National Politics

Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on IS

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to keep up airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group whose suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed scores of Afghans and 13 American service members. He warned another attack was “highly likely” and the State Department called the threat “specific” and “credible.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News