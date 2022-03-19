9 apply for open West Virginia Supreme Court seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nine people have applied for an open West Virginia Supreme Court seat.

Gov. Jim Justice's office says the applicants are C. Haley Bunn; Nicole A. Cofer; Robert J. Frank; Gregory Howard Jr.; Charles O. Lorensen; Kristina D. Raynes; James J. Rowe; Mark A. Sorsaia; and Joanna I. Tabit.

Bunn practices with Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston. Cofer is a traffic safety resources prosecutor with the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute. Frank has a Lewisburg law firm.

Howard is a Cabell County Circuit Court judge. Lorensen is a member of Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC in Charleston and a one-time chief of staff to former Democratic Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin.

Raynes is a Putnam County assistant prosecutor. Rowe is a senior status judge retired from Greenbrier County circuit court. Sorsaia is Putnam County's prosecuting attorney. Tabit is a Kanawha County circuit court judge.

Former Justice Evan Jenkins resigned last month to return to private practice.

The governor's office says a judicial commission will interview candidates in the coming weeks and recommend finalists to him.

A bill awaiting Justice's signature would let the appointee first face election when Jenkins' term is up in 2024, rather than holding a special election in November.

Justices are elected to 12-year terms.

