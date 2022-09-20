A brief history of voting in the United States

Stacker examined how voting rights have evolved in America, how much has been accomplished, and how much remains to be done.
The history of voting in the United States
1607: The Jamestown election
1619: Jamestown Church assembly
1776: John Adams' letter to James Sullivan
1787: Ratification of Article I of the Constitution
1792: Criminal disenfranchisement in Kentucky
1812: The first gerrymandered district
1824: The election of John Quincy Adams
1848: The Seneca Falls convention
1856: Property requirement lifted
1866: Civil Rights Act of 1866
1869: Wyoming grants women the right to vote
1869: Edison invents the electric voting machine
1870: Fifteenth Amendment ratified
1877: Georgia institutes poll tax
1881: The 'voting apparatus' debuts
1898: The gear-and-lever voting machine is unveiled
1898: Louisiana enacts first grandfather clause
1908: Northern disenfranchisement on display
1913: Seventeenth Amendment grants direct election of US senators
1920: Nineteenth Amendment grants women's suffrage
1924: Indian Citizenship Act
1952: McCarran-Walter Act lifts ban on Asian citizenship
1961: Twenty-Third Amendment gives DC residents the vote
1961: First punch-card ballot system
1962: Poll taxes are outlawed
1965: Selma to Montgomery march for voting rights
1965: Voting Rights Act
1970: Richard Nixon extends Voting Rights Act
1971: Twenty-Sixth Amendment lowers voting age
1975: Gerald Ford extends the Voting Rights Act
1984: Voting Accessibility for the Elderly and Handicapped Act
1986: Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act
1993: National Voter Registration Act
1996: Voting machine for the blind and illiterate
2000: American citizens in territories denied voting rights
2002: Help America Vote Act
2006: Congress extends Section 5 of Voting Rights Act
2009: Al Franken wins Minnesota by 312 votes
2010: Midterm elections signal new era in voting
2011: The voter ID law era begins
2012: Texas v. Holder
2013: Shelby County v. Holder
2016: New restrictions pile up
2017: More laws target voters
2018: New voting restrictions reach half the country
2018: Supreme Court approves voter purges
2018: Florida removes criminal disenfranchisement
2019: Supreme Court agrees to hear key gerrymandering case
2020: Supreme Court unanimously rules against faithless electors
2020: Mail-in voting soars during the COVID-19 pandemic
2022: Redistricting controversies continue nationwide