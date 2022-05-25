 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

A decade of congressional inaction on gun control

  • 0
Texas School Shooting Congress

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Ct., speaks on a phone with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Murphy took to the Senate floor Tuesday and demanded that lawmakers accomplish what they failed to do after 20 children, mostly 6 or 7 years old, and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut died on Dec. 14, 2012.

 J. Scott Applewhite - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are trying, again, to pass legislation to expand background checks for gun buyers in the wake of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. But the prospects seem dim in the 50-50 Senate, with most Republicans opposed to significant changes in the nation's gun laws.

It's a familiar scenario for Democrats, who have been trying to expand the checks and otherwise boost gun control laws since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde.

A look at Democrats' mostly failed efforts to strengthen gun control over the past decade:

APRIL 2013

Four months after Newtown, Senate Democrats fell five votes short of passing legislation to expand background checks for commercial gun sales, including at gun shows and on the internet.

People are also reading…

The amendment in question, authored by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, included some measures intended to lure support from Republicans, including an expansion of some interstate gun sales.

The Senate, then led by Democrats, also defeated measures to ban assault weapons and high-capacity gun magazines. President Barack Obama called it a “shameful day for Washington.”

DECEMBER 2015

Now led by Republicans, the Senate defeated a 2013 Manchin-Toomey proposal by an even wider margin a day after a shooting at a social services center in San Bernardino, California, in which 14 people were killed and more than 20 wounded. The Senate also rejected two proposals that would have made it harder to purchase firearms for people the government suspected of being terrorists.

A week later, the GOP-led House blocked a Democratic effort to vote on legislation to curb gun purchases by suspected terrorists.

JUNE 2016

After a shooting in which 49 people were killed at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, the Senate held a series of votes on four measures — two proposed by Democrats, two by Republicans — that would have expanded background checks or make it harder for suspected terrorists to purchase guns. All four were defeated.

MARCH 2018

In the wake of 2017 shootings in Texas and Las Vegas and a 2018 school shooting in Florida, Congress passed a modest measure to help states comply with the existing National Instant Criminal Background Check system and penalize federal agencies that don’t comply.

SEPTEMBER 2019

President Donald Trump helped restart negotiations over the Manchin-Toomey proposal after one gunman opened fire at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas, and another attacked a popular nightlife spot in Ohio.

Attorney General Bill Barr floated a proposal for legislation on Capitol Hill, and Democrats held rare talks with the White House to try and broker a compromise. But the Trump administration proposal never reached the House or Senate floor after Congress, and Trump, became consumed with impeachment proceedings against the president.

MARCH 2021

The House passed two bills to expand and extend the review period for background checks. The first bill is similar to the Manchin-Toomey amendment but would also extend background checks to private gun sales, something the previous version wouldn’t have done.

The second bill would extend the review period for background checks from three to 10 days, a response to a 2015 shooting at a church in Charleston, S.C. The gunman in that shooting had obtained the gun after a three-day review even though he had a previous arrest report.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer vowed a vote on the House bills, and President Joe Biden said “we have to act.” But Senate action stalled, and a vote was not held, as Democrats in charge of the 50-50 Senate were unable to broker a bipartisan compromise. Republicans and Manchin said they didn’t support the effort to extend background checks to private sales.

MAY 2022

Amid outrage over the Texas elementary school shooting, Democrats are attempting to restart the negotiations on the background checks bills and on “red flag” laws that are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others.

Schumer again vowed a vote on gun control measures, but did not give a timeline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don't convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas. Sanders defeated former talk radio host Doc Washburn in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Nuclear engineer Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination. Sanders was endorsed by her former boss, former President Donald Trump, and shattered fundraising records since entering the race last year.  She’s running to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection and is considering a run for president in 2024.

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

President Joe Biden is expected to come out with a list of countries that will join an Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. The pact is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with Asian economies on supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and more. Biden plans to highlight the framework as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch. Taiwan's inclusion would have irked China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted 5-0 to have its lawyers handle the investigation. Minority Democrats wanted Rogers expelled from the Senate because she was just censured on March 1 for participating in a white nationalist gathering and had called for her political opponents to be hanged. The lead ethics committee lawyer said he expects the investigation to take weeks, not months. Rogers will be able to respond to the report's conclusion.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News