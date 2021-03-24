A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post

President Joe Biden took office on the promise that he would clean up America's broken immigration system, but only a few months into his tenure the U.S. faces a rising tide of migrants on its southern border. A look at asylum seekers staying in the tent city in Tijuana, Mexico. Find out why they are there and what their message is for Joe Biden. Also, a look at the bipartisan press conference of U.S. Senator for Texas John Coryn and Rep. Henry Cuellar on the dramatic surge in migrants at the border.