A glance at bills passed by the Maryland General Assembly

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers have reached the last day of their annual 90-day session with priority legislation on pandemic relief and police reform already approved. Here is a glance at some of the measures the General Assembly passed this session:

PANDEMIC RELIEF

Gov. Larry Hogan and lawmakers were quick to enact more than $1 billion in pandemic relief early in the session. It included more than $178 million in direct payments to more than 400,000 state residents. A tax credit for low-income residents was expanded by an estimated $478 million over the next three tax years. To help the unemployed, state and local income taxes were repealed on unemployment benefits for tax years 2020 and 2021. Small businesses also received a break on sales taxes.

POLICE REFORM

Lawmakers passed an extensive package of police reform measures. It includes repeal of police job protections in the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights, a statewide use-of-force policy, limits on no-knock warrants and an expansion of public access to records in police disciplinary cases. It also requires body cameras statewide by July 2025. Hogan vetoed those measures, but the legislature overrode the vetoes.

BUDGET