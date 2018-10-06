Try 1 month for 99¢

NAME: Steven Bailey

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 67; Sept. 30, 1951; Yuba City

PARTY: Republican

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in political science and government from California State University, Sacramento, 1978; law degree, Lincoln Law School of Sacramento, 1987

EXPERIENCE: Elected an El Dorado County Superior Court judge in 2008 and re-elected in 2014 before resigning in 2017. Practiced criminal and administrative law 1990-2009. California Department of Social Services deputy legislative director, 1983-1991. State Senate legislative assistant, 1976-78. California State Assembly legislative assistant, 1975-76.

FAMILY: Married to Kathleen Bailey, three children.

NAME: Xavier Becerra

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 60; Jan. 26, 1958; Sacramento

PARTY: Democrat

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in economics, Stanford University, 1980; law degree, Stanford Law School, 1984

EXPERIENCE: Appointed California's first Latino attorney general in 2017. Represented a Los Angeles district in Congress, 1992-2017, rising to become chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. State Assembly, 1990-92. Deputy state attorney general, 1987-90.

FAMILY: Married to Dr. Carolina Reyes, three daughters.

