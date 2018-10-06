Try 1 month for 99¢

NAME: John Cox

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 63; July 15, 1955; Chicago

PARTY: Republican

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree, University of Illinois at Chicago. Law degree from Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law.

EXPERIENCE: Accountant, lawyer, wealth manager and apartment owner. Never held elected office.

FAMILY: Married to Sarah Cox, four daughters

NAME: Gavin Newsom

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 50; Oct. 10, 1967; San Francisco

PARTY: Democratic

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree from Santa Clara University

EXPERIENCE: Elected lieutenant governor in 2010, re-elected in 2014. Elected mayor of San Francisco in 2003, re-elected in 2007. Elected to San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1997.

FAMILY: Married to Jennifer Seibel Newsom, filmmaker and founder/CEO of The Representation Project; 4 children

