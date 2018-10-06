Try 1 month for 99¢

NAME: Dianne Feinstein

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 85; June 22, 1933; San Francisco

PARTY: Democrat

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in history from Stanford University, 1955

EXPERIENCE: Elected U.S. senator in a 1992 special election and re-elected four times. Appointed Mayor of San Francisco in 1979 then re-elected twice, serving through 1988. President, San Francisco Board of Supervisors, 1969-1978

FAMILY: Married to investment banker Richard Blum since 1980, daughter Katherine Feinstein

———

NAME: Kevin de Leon

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

AGE, BIRTH DATE, BIRTHPLACE: 51; December 10, 1966; Los Angeles

PARTY: Democrat

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in political studies and education from Pitzer College at The Claremont Colleges, 2003

EXPERIENCE: California state assemblyman, 2006 to 2010. California state senator, 2010 to present, serving as president pro Tem from 2014 to March 18.

FAMILY: Single; one adult daughter, Lluvia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments